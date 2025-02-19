Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 128,372,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 216,365,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Oracle Power

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

