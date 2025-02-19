Orbite Technologies (OTCMKTS:EORBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Orbite Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EORBF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Orbite Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Orbite Technologies Inc operates as a clean technology based mineral-processing and resource development company in Canada. It produces high-purity alumina, silica, hematite, magnesium oxide, titanium oxide, smelter-grade alumina, and rare earth and rare metal oxides from various feedstocks, including red mud, fly-ash, aluminous clays, mine tailings, bauxite, and kaolin clay, as well as serpentine residues from chrysotile processing sites.

