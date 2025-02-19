Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

NYSE:OR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. 1,009,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,162. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.73 and a beta of 1.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.