Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 22.70%.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.61. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OTTR

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.