Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.98. 11,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.