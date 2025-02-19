Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,542. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.82%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PK. Compass Point cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

