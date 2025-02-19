Parker Financial LLC Sells 3,849 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Parker Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BKLN opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

