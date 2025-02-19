Parker Financial LLC Sells 4,101 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parker Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.4% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 467,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,842,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

