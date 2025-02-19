Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,622 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

STAG stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.