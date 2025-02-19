Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $997,000 Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after acquiring an additional 315,474 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

