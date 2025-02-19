Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.84. The company has a market cap of $197.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

