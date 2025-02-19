Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,481 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,645,000 after buying an additional 148,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,432,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 149,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,330,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 263,194 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,598,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,681,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 569,382 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSLV opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.