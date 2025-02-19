Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.54.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $296.77 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.74.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

