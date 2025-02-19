Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 348 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 62,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NXRT opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

