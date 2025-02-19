Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,703 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust makes up 2.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of GBTC opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $86.11.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

