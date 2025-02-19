Paul John Smith Sells 2,404 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 2,404 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,040.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,432.20. This represents a 27.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Paul John Smith sold 1,184 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total transaction of $1,160,414.72.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $10.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $986.61. 1,736,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,553. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,065.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $975.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $58,865,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

