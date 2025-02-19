Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 1.4% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 296,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.98. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.