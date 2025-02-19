Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 199.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHD stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

