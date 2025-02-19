Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. Penumbra updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Penumbra Stock Up 0.9 %

PEN opened at $270.99 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $277.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 315.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $436,122.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,625.92. This trade represents a 8.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total value of $146,694.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,511,423.56. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,219 shares of company stock worth $4,426,439. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.07.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

