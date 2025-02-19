Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. Penumbra updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Penumbra Stock Up 0.9 %
PEN opened at $270.99 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $277.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 315.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53.
In other Penumbra news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $436,122.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,625.92. This trade represents a 8.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total value of $146,694.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,511,423.56. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,219 shares of company stock worth $4,426,439. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.
