Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.310-2.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.670 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRDO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 7th.

PRDO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,544. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $327,888.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,186,674.13. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $313,296.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,144.95. This represents a 8.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

