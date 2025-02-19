Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 2,719 Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,246,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Oddity Tech by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $12,085,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 92,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

ODD opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 4.34. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ODD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

