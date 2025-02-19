Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 2,832 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $8,323,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

DAR opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

