Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 9,432 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,769,000 after purchasing an additional 395,709 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 38.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,212,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,040,000 after purchasing an additional 339,373 shares during the period. Checkpoint Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 145.7% in the third quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 466,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,648,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $11,336,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,143,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,399,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares during the period.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $366,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,800.48. This trade represents a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,186,135.28. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,016 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.83. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

