Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 9,565 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,030 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,545,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,721,000 after acquiring an additional 505,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,966,000 after buying an additional 125,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,597,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

EFSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

