Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Renasant by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,522,000 after purchasing an additional 705,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 81.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 117,950 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at $2,534,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 21.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,879,000 after buying an additional 131,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.
Renasant Stock Down 0.6 %
RNST stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Renasant
Renasant Profile
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Renasant
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.