Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 396,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,718 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Thryv by 397.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 52,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,486,000 after acquiring an additional 71,174 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Thryv by 15.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Thryv by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

