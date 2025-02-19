Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.45 Million Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jamf by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,003,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,569,000 after acquiring an additional 565,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 516,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jamf

In related news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,058.27. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Trading Down 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

