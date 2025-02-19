Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 38,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 72,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Performance Shipping Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.39.

About Performance Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.