Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERIGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Perion Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Perion Network updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PERI opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $393.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

