Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 162,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 207,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $978.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.



Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

