Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts Sells 16,005 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $480,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 748,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,449,060. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Evan Roberts sold 10,716 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $294,475.68.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Evan Roberts sold 12,749 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $348,175.19.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Evan Roberts sold 1,785 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $48,159.30.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Evan Roberts sold 2,681 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $74,933.95.

On Monday, January 6th, Evan Roberts sold 2,873 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $76,450.53.

NYSE PHR opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.96. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2,179.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 97,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 868,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 418.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

