Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Stock Price Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 344.50 ($4.35) and last traded at GBX 342.50 ($4.32). 47,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 325,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.28).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.74) price target on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of £285.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 343.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 338.63.

In other news, insider Oliver Mann purchased 31,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £102,368.50 ($129,139.02). Also, insider Dietmar Exler purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 332 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,282.33). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,765,350. Corporate insiders own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

Featured Articles

