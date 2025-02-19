Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Pinnacle Bankshares Price Performance
PPBN opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 12.48%.
About Pinnacle Bankshares
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
