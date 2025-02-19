Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 58,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

