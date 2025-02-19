Plan Group Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 91.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,407,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 672,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 328.36%.

Several research firms have commented on OCSL. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

