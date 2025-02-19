Plan Group Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.7% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $270.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $187.05 and a twelve month high of $271.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

