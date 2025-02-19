Plan Group Financial LLC Has $9.27 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Plan Group Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 4.9% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,766,000 after buying an additional 105,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.