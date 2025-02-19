Plan Group Financial LLC Invests $334,000 in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

