Plan Group Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,619 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $155.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.