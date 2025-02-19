Plan Group Financial LLC Sells 575 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Plan Group Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

