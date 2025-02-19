Plan Group Financial LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Plan Group Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,146,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11,145.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 935,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 927,298 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 252,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,634,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $97.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.