Plan Group Financial LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Plan Group Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,146,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11,145.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 935,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 927,298 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 252,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,634,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $97.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.