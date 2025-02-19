Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.02), with a volume of 2463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Portmeirion Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.

