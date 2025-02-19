Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 994,800 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994,800 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $140,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,003,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,243.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after buying an additional 627,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,077,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,978,000 after buying an additional 586,418 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,663,000 after buying an additional 357,771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 305,548 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

