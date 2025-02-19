Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $106,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 2.2 %

VAC opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $108.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

