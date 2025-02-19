Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $104.04 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2,166.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,430 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $104,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after purchasing an additional 480,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Workday by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,611,000 after acquiring an additional 67,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,285,000 after acquiring an additional 76,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Workday by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,133,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $17,840,007.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,826.41. This trade represents a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $265.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.43.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

