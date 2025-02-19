Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,645,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $129,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $286,476,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 782.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,286,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,312,000 after buying an additional 2,914,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,504,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,153,000 after buying an additional 167,270 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,014,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,987,000 after buying an additional 344,409 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,394,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,353,000 after buying an additional 118,886 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JEF

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.