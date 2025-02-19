Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,184 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $137,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $197.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

