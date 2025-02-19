Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 487,642 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $101,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,797,000 after purchasing an additional 909,578 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,916,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,627,000 after buying an additional 1,660,230 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 873.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,300,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,650,000 after buying an additional 2,961,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after buying an additional 170,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after buying an additional 705,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $86.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $606,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,456 shares in the company, valued at $31,824,986.88. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,825,621 shares in the company, valued at $227,716,796.39. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,305,679 shares of company stock worth $89,862,242 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

