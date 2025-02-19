Principal Securities Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Principal Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $331.08 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.75 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.68.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

