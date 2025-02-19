Principal Securities Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $730,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

